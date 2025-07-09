Horner sacked as Red Bull team principal after 20 years

The team principal first took over in 2005

Christian Horner has been sacked as team principal of Red Bull Racing after 20 years in charge.

The 51-year-old has led the Tilbrook team since the energy drinks giant bought Jaguar in 2004, leading them to 124 victories, eight driver’s world championships and six constructor’s championships.

Laurent Mekies, boss of Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, will take over.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO (chief executive) of Red Bull Racing," said a statement from Red Bull GmbH.

After winning the last four world titles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull look off the pace compared to McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari this season, despite the Dutchman’s two victories and three other podiums this season.

Rumours surrounding his future though have the four-time champion linked with a move to Mercedes next season, while Yuki Tsunoda in the sister car has struggled, finishing last at the British Grand Prix over the weekend.

Horner’s future has come under the microscope in the last 12 months, however. After the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, Horner was embroiled in a scandal where he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague and was twice cleared by his parent company, while the team lost chief designer Adrian Newey - the man lauded for taking the team to the top.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's chief executive of corporate projects and investments.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.”