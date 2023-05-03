Impressive marathon weekend for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

Marshall Milton Keynes was well-represented in the Milton Keynes Marathon Weekend as the rain held off and fast times were achieved on new courses, which finished in Campbell Park for the first time.

In the Rocket 5k, MMK runners won three of the main categories, with second places in two more. Jack Rose won the race with Elias Skaarup first junior man to finish. Katie and Lauren Webb, in their debut at the distance, were first and second female juniors to finish (and second and third female runners across the line. Charlotte Underwood was the second senior female to finish as six athletes achieved personal best times.

In the 10k race, late on the first day, Karl Saunders was the first M45 across the line, while Steve Martin, still recovering after his London Marathon pb last week, was a little short of his 10k pb.

On the second day, Daniel Webber was fourth home in the Half Marathon, winning his age category, four minutes slower than his lifetime best. James Ward was the first M40 and Rebecca Carruso was the second F40.

