Lightning leave it late to sting Bees in over-time

A Bobby Chamberlain overtime goal gave Milton Keynes Lightning their first National Ice Hockey League overtime win of the season with a 3-2 result at Bees on Sunday to propel Lewis Clifford’s men into second position in the table.

Lightning enjoyed two National Ice Hockey League Autumn Cup extra period wins but since then they had been on the wrong end of the overtime scoreline three times, twice after penalty shots.

It was also MK’s first back-to-back victory since early January, following Friday’s 6-2 home win over Swindon Wildcats. The league title now looks out of reach but Lightning are in a battle for the runners-up spot with four other teams – just three points separate second and fifth place. A bad weekend could put any of the contenders back in mid table.

With less than five minutes to go at Slough, the visitors were trailing 2-1. Then Liam Stewart to scored the equaliser at 55mins 51secs to send the game into overtime, sealed by Chamberlain’s winner 1min 19secs into the extra period.

The first goal did not come until 43 seconds to the second break.

Lightning were restricted to seven shots on netminder Adam Goss in the first period while Matt Smital was slightly busier, turning away 12 attempts. In the middle session the shots were almost reversed with Goss conceding once from 11 shots and Smital keeping his net intact after eight.

Sam Talbot eventually broke the deadlock at 39mins 17secs before, seconds later Bees’ Ed Bradley was sin binned for tripping, giving MK a powerplay at the start of the third period. They were unsuccessful in adding to their tally and it was to cost them seven minutes into the session when James Griffin (slashing) and Leigh Jamieson (tripping) were sent to the cooler.

Bees on a five on three powerplay scored with James Galazzi levelling on 48mins 44secs. Less than four minutes later, at 52mins 50secs, Bees took the lead through Gabaj.

Stewart’s goal rescued Lightning before Chamberlain sealed the points.

Four goals in ten minutes destroyed Swindon Wildcats at Planet Ice as Milton Keynes Lightning chalked up a fine 6-2 victory.

Lightning maintained added two more in the final period. In between there were two fights plus a roughing clash which came close to being a fight – and in between MK assistant coach Ross Bowers was dismissed for abuse of an official.

In a show of support for Ukraine the arena was filled with the blue and yellow light to represent the flag of the invaded nation and the Ukraine national anthem was played instead of God Save The Queen before the start.

Lightning just 14 seconds to find the net through Adam Laishram - the fastest goal at Planet ice for a long time.

A couple of minutes later Callum Field registered his second goal of the season with a fine upstairs effort at 5mins 44secs.

Wildcats had hardly time to regain their composure before Griffin had his attempt spilled by Marr for Chamberlain to sweep up for the third goal on 7mins 8secs.

That prompted a timeout by Wildcats before Lightning’s fourth goal was almost a repeat of the third – Griffin rounded the net to feed Chamberlain who finished off at 10mins 1sec.

Balint Pakozdi catching Smital out with a high shot within the first 40 seconds of the second session.

Things took a downward path from the midpoint, after Sean Norris was blocked by Declan Balmer. Both received two minutes for roughing.

While the officials were discussing the penalties, a further clash erupted behind their backs as Chamberlain engaged with Tyler Plews in centre ice – the MK player eventually taking down his opponent. Both were sin binned for five minutes for fighting. At the same time, Jamieson was sent to the cooler for roughing.

Less than three minutes later Emil Svec scythed down Lewis Christie and had him under his body – prompting Griffin to weigh in to challenge the Swindon player. It earned Griffin a two minutes plus 10 penalty for roughing and misconduct while Christie and Svec sat out two minutes roughing decisions.

That seemed to incense Bowers who was told to leave the bench on a game misconduct for abuse. Swindon cut the gap 44mins 52secs when Smital was caught out of position when Svec to made it 4-2. MK replied quickly when Norris to beat goalie Jordan Marr at 46mins 45secs.