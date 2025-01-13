MK College teams up with Bletchley to get youngsters playing rugby
Bletchley Rugby Club has linked up with Milton Keynes College and Northampton Saints Community Team to help shape the future of rugby.
By targeting college-aged players, the collaboration aims to address a key challenge in rugby: attracting and retaining players in this age group.
An open session will take place on Wednesday January 15 at the college’s Chaffron Way campus, and marks the beginning of a game-changing initiative.
Paul Allen, Head Coach at Bletchley RFC, highlighted the importance of the project, saying: “It was exciting to hear from the college about wanting to get a rugby programme up and running. I jumped at the chance as rugby does struggle to attract and retain lads of college age.
“Hopefully, both institutions will benefit as we are looking to launch a brand-new academy set up for the 2025/26 season.”
