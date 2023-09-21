News you can trust since 1981
MK gold medallist needs your votes for sporting award

The athletics star is nominated for an award

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Voting has opened for the Sporting Equals awards, with Milton Keynes star Ayesha Jones in the running for a top prize.

The Stantonbury ace, who competes for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club, has been in remarkable form this year, and claimed her first international title in the Javelin at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year with a stunning throw of 52.49m.

Jones has been nominated for the Sporting Equals awards, in the Youth Sport Trust Sportsperson of the Year. She comes up against diver Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and wrestler Rowin Manjit Singh Leil Il.

The winner will be decided based on a combination of judges (40 per cent) and public vote (60 per cent) so be sure to get your votes in.

To do so, visit sportingequalsawards.org.uk - voting is open now and will close on Friday October 6 at 11.59pm.

