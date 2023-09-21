MK gold medallist needs your votes for sporting award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voting has opened for the Sporting Equals awards, with Milton Keynes star Ayesha Jones in the running for a top prize.

The Stantonbury ace, who competes for Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club, has been in remarkable form this year, and claimed her first international title in the Javelin at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year with a stunning throw of 52.49m.

Read More From curiosity to the Commonwealth Games for MK’s javelin star Jones

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jones has been nominated for the Sporting Equals awards, in the Youth Sport Trust Sportsperson of the Year. She comes up against diver Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and wrestler Rowin Manjit Singh Leil Il.

The winner will be decided based on a combination of judges (40 per cent) and public vote (60 per cent) so be sure to get your votes in.