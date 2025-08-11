Olympic gold medallist Evanepoel to race in Tour of Britain

Remco Evanepoel will ride for Soudal Quick-Step in the Tour of Britain | AFP via Getty Images

The Belgian will be riding for Soudal Quick-Step for the final time after his move to Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe

Olympic gold medallist Remco Evanepoel will ride in the Tour of Britain for Soudal Quick-Step prior to his high-profile move.

The 25-year-old Belgian is set to transfer to Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe for next season, but will adorn the jersey for his native team for the race around Britain in September in what is expected to be one of his final appearances.

The popular rider was in the running for a podium finish in the Tour de France after a brilliant time-trial victory in stage 5. Struggling in the hilly stage 12 though, Evanepoel withdrew the following day, later revealing he had been riding with a broken rib and sinusitis.

Evanepoel took part in the Tour of Britain last year too, just a month after winning the Olympic Games road race and time trial golds in Paris, but struggled to adapt to the colder temperatures over the Channel. He managed to finish 28th in the General Classification.

Stage 3 of the Tour of Britain will take place in Milton Keynes, touring 122km before finishing in Ampthill on Thursday September 4.

Also taking part in the race will be 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. The Welshman, 39, will hang up his helmet at the end of the season and will be honoured in the final stage in Cardiff.