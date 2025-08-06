Tour of Britain route from Milton Keynes to Ampthill revealed

The route 122km has been established

More details of the Tour of Britain’s route through Milton Keynes have been revealed.

On Thursday September 4, the third stage of the tour will begin in Central Milton Keynes before embarking on a 122.8km (76.4 mile) route, culminating in Ampthill after taking in Woburn Sands, Woburn and Toddington.

Stage three will get underway on Midsummer Boulevard at 11:30am, passing alongside and then crossing Campbell Park in the neutralised section, before leaving the city through Caldecotte, and passing Red Bull Racing Formula One team’s technology campus and factory in Tilbrook, shortly before racing begins.

After racing through historical Woburn Sands, the race enters Central Bedfordshire, crossing Woburn Abbey Deer Park and on to Toddington, before turning east after Chalton, to Streatley and Barton-le-Clay, passing the ancient woodland and chalk escarpment at Sharpenhoe.

The stage will complete a lap and a half of a 30-kilometre loop east of Biggleswade, giving spectators at the intermediate sprint outside Northill, and the day’s categorised king of the mountains climb at Hillfoot near Old Warden, the chance to see the race twice.

From the second ascent of the 700-metre, 5.2 per cent average climb, just 16 kilometres of racing lie before the finish line, which will see riders sprinting through Ampthill town centre, and along Woburn Street, to the finish on Woburn Road, at around 2.40pm.

Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “We’re proud to be hosting the start of this major stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men here in Milton Keynes. Working with our partners, we’re putting together an exciting programme, from fantastic cycling activities to family-friendly events, with something for all ages to enjoy.

“We look forward to welcoming people from across the city and beyond to cheer on the riders and be part of the day.”

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, added: “The Lloyds Tour of Britain cycling race means the chance to watch top level international sport come right past your front door. We know how excited local residents are about hosting the event, and we see this as a great chance to showcase our picturesque villages and countryside.

“The energy and spirit of our communities, will complement the passion and pace of this lightning-quick road race.”