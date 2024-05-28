Perez lucky to escape unscathed after spectacular Monaco crash

Sergio Perez' stricken RB20

The Mexican driver thought there should have been punishment dished out after his first-lap crash

Sergio Perez escaped with just a graze on his elbow after his dramatic crash on the opening lap of Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mexican crashed with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen on the run up the hill after the first corner, destroying his Red Bull Racing car and eliminating both Haas cars, with Nico Hulkenberg an innocent victim of the accident.

While the stewards did not carry out any further investigation into the crash, deeming both Perez and Magnussen equally at fault, the Red Bull man said he was frustrated with the outcome and felt the Dane should shoulder the brunt of the responsibility.

He said: “At the start I lost a position to one of the Haas cars and I was coming out of turn one, I couldn’t see Kevin in my mirrors, you can see that from my on board and then the crash happened.

“I think the move was unnecessary, we sustained a lot of damage and it was a very dangerous incident. I was disappointed it didn’t get investigated, it was an immense crash and my car is completely destroyed.

“I think it was totally unnecessary at that point of the race and where we were starting on the grid, we should have been starting in a better grid position to avoid this and my team and I are sorry for it, but, there was no need for that.

“It caused a lot of damage to my car and I am okay after the accident; I just got a small graze to my elbow. Safety in F1 has come a very long way and for that I am grateful.”