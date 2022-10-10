Red Bull found guilty of budget cap breach by F1 bosses

Red Bull Racing have been found guilty of breaching F1’s budget cap in 2021 and are awaiting news on what penalties they could face.

The new rules, brought in for last season, saw teams’ spending capped at $145m (£114m), and both the Tilbrook team and Aston Martin in Silverstone were deemed to have gone over the limit.

Both though were adjudged to have caused ‘minor’ breaches - going over by less than five per cent ($7.25m).

In 2021, Max Verstappen claimed a controversial world championship over rival Lewis Hamilton, who was gunning for his eighth world title.

Rumours circulated in the paddock at the Singapore Grand Prix last week that the teams had gone over, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner threatening legal actions against those claiming his team were set for penalties.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost-cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings, as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost-cap amount,” a team statement read.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

Possible penalties for minor breaches of the cap include: a reprimand; deduction of drivers’ and/or constructors’ championship points for the season in question; suspension from one or more stages of a competition; limitations on aerodynamic or other testing; and a reduction of the team’s cost cap.