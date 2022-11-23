Ricciardo returns to Red Bull Racing for 2023

After his shock departure in 2018, Daniel Ricciardo is a Red Bull Racing driver again after agreeing a move back to the Tilbrook team.

The Australian won seven of his eight Grand Prix wins with Red Bull during his time at the team between 2014-18. But after struggles at both Renault and McLaren since leaving Milton Keynes, Ricciardo faces a life on the side lines next season.

His new role at Red Bull sees the 33-year-old return as third driver behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, assisting with testing and Sim work, as well as commercial activity.

Ricciardo said: “I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023.

“I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian (Horner), Dr Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of. For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.

“I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities.”

Team boss Horner added: “It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home.

“In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1.