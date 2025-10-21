Thrilling finale as Bletchley fall just short of comeback

Bletchley came up just short in a classic at Manor Fields

Cameron Watkins missed a rare kick at the death which would have completed a brilliant comeback Bletchley as they narrowly missed out on victory against Chinnor 3rds on Saturday, losing 29-28.

In a pulsating contest full of intensity, physicality, and determination, the Maroon and White fought to the final whistle but were denied by the narrowest of margins.

Vice-captain and fly half Cameron Watkins opened the scoring with a well-struck penalty at nine minutes to give Bletchley an early lead.

Chinnor hit back quickly with a converted try at 11 minutes, followed by another at 21 minutes that went unconverted, moving the visitors 12-3 ahead. Watkins’ accuracy from the tee kept Bletchley within reach, landing further penalties at 26 and 38 minutes to reduce the deficit to 12-9 at half-time.

Chinnor extended their lead early in the second half with a converted try at 48 minutes to make it 19–9. Bletchley’s response was immediate as hooker Matty Ross powered over from close range at 51 minutes after sustained pressure from the pack. Watkins’ conversion attempt drifted narrowly wide, leaving the score 19-14.

The visitors replied again at 56 minutes with another try, though the conversion was missed, keeping the score 14–24. A turning point followed at 65 minutes when scrum half Jack Sharp, defending his line as the last man, was penalised for a high tackle in touch. The referee awarded Chinnor a penalty try, extending their lead to 29-14.

Despite the setback, Bletchley’s forwards rallied. Prop Jordan Murray crashed over at 68 minutes, converted by Watkins, before Ross crossed again six minutes later for his second try of the match - also converted - cutting the deficit to a single point at 29-28.

In the dying seconds of the match, Bletchley were awarded a penalty in front of the posts but in Chinnor’s half - a chance to complete what would have been a remarkable comeback against a well-drilled and tough Chinnor side. Watkins stepped up to take the kick, but his effort drifted agonisingly and narrowly wide, leaving Bletchley one point short as the whistle blew.