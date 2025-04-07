Tough start to life at Red Bull for new man Tsunoda
New Red Bull Racing man Yuki Tsunoda was disappointed not to finish in the points at his home Grand Prix on Sunday.
Making his bow for the Tilbrook team after swapping seats with Liam Lawson just two races into the 2025 season, Tsunoda quickly came to grips with the troubles with the RB21 car, limping through Q1 but only able to qualify 14th, behind Lawson who swapped seats with him in the Racing Bull.
While team-mate Max Verstappen controlled the race from the front, claiming his fourth straight victory in Japan, the action behind was few and far between. While Tsunoda did manage to pass Lawson early on in the race, there was little to write home about for the Japanese as he circulated in 12th spot to finish outside of the point-scoring positions.
In scant consolation, Tsunoda was voted Driver of the Day by the fans, but he admitted finishing 12th was not what he had hoped for heading into the weekend.
“It’s tough today because I wanted to at least finish in the points,” he said. “I am happy with the race in terms of what I have learnt but not in terms of result, so it’s mixed feelings. At least I know I did the maximum I could in the race and these 53 laps gave me so much to learn about the car.
“I now know what kind of things I need to work on. I was stuck behind cars all day in traffic so it’s hard to know the full race pace of this car but, every lap of the 53, I was building up my confidence in the car. That confidence level is now completely different from the beginning of the weekend to now, I feel positive about that, but I am still disappointed because it is a home Grand Prix and it’s only once a year.
“I need to reset before Bahrain and I am sure compared to what I was feeling, in terms of car and in terms of confidence it will naturally be better there. I will understand more about the car, and I am excited for the next one, I just need to do better in qualifying.”
