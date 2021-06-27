Verstappen cruises to victory on home soil for Red Bull

Max Verstappen wins in Austria

Race wins won't come much easier as Max Verstappen as he claimed victory in the Styrian Grand Prix - his third win in the Austrian hills.

The Dutchman was in total control at the Red Bull Ring, beating Lewis Hamilton to extend his championship lead.

The Mercedes man couldn't keep up with Verstappen all weekend, and never looked like threatening for the lead. He stopped late to claim the fastest lap bonus point, while Valtteri Bottas held off a late charge from Sergio Perez this week to claim third spot.

Verstappen said: "You never know how it's going to to, but I felt good balance straight away and I just had to manage the tyres until the end. It worker really well today.

"We have to show this again next week, we'll see what we can do to improve.

"It's looking really good at the moment."

Hamilton said: "It was a lonely race to be honest. The speed Red Bull has shows they've made big improvements. I don't know where they've done it, but we're losing a lot down the straights.

"I try not to concern myself, but they're faster at the moment. I just have to do the best I can. We need upgrades and performance, we've got to find it from somewhere."

Bottas added: "From where I started, this was as good as I could get. It was damage limitation after my penalty.

"It was close with Sergio at the end, it was what they had to try, but I'm glad to be back on the podium."