Verstappen eyes victory at Silverstone to continue winning streak

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen looking on course for his third straight championship already.

The Dutch Red Bull Racing man already has an 81 point lead to his team-mate Sergio Perez after just nine races, thanks to his seven wins, five of which have been consecutive.

At one of the few European circuits where he will not be the most popular amongst the supporters, Verstappen will be looking for his first British Grand Prix victory - his previous triumphs at the Northamptonshire circuit have come in the 70th Anniversary GP in the behind-closed-doors race in 2020, and the first ever sprint race in 2021.

But in an RB19 car which has been all-conquering so far in 2023, Verstappen is the clear favourite to continue his winning run.

“It’s a great track to go to and I’m also curious to see how the RB19 will perform there,” said Verstappen. “There’s always a good atmosphere with a lot of passionate racing fans around the whole track.

“Austria was an incredible weekend for us and hopefully we can have a strong weekend again in Silverstone, with a solid and clean performance. You never know what the weather will do in the UK so that could mix things up.”

