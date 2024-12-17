Win on the road ends Bletchley's losing streak

Bletchley centre Matt Dennis on the charge | Bletchley Rugby Club

Bletchley got back to winning ways again on Saturday as they beat Bracknell 2nds 40-7.

After several weeks on the losing end of results, Bletchley travelled to Berkshire determined to turn things around and reignite the team’s momentum.

The game started with an early knock-on by Bletchley, giving Bracknell the first scrum. However, scrum-half Ben Ruoss made his presence felt immediately, disrupting the Bracknell 9 and forcing a misplaced pass. This set the tone for Bletchley’s defensive intensity, led by the powerful centre partnership of Matt Dennis and Elliott Hales, who consistently prevented Bracknell from breaking the gain line with solid tackles.

Bletchley soon turned the tables with a turnover and worked their way into the Bracknell 22 through strong forward carries. A series of pick-and-go phases brought them close to the try line before the ball was spun wide to winger Harry Needham, who dived over in the corner to open the scoring. Needham added the extras to make it 7-0 to the visitors.

Bletchley maintained the pressure from the restart, steadily building phases in the Bracknell half. A scrum penalty allowed flanker Fin Hague to take a quick tap, bulldozing through the defence to cross the whitewash. Needham’s reliable boot stretched the lead to 14-0.

Bracknell responded with determination, seeking to close the gap before halftime. A scrum inside the Bletchley 22 set up a well-executed series of passes, resulting in a try in the corner, which they converted. The teams went into the break with Bletchley leading 14-7.

The second half began with Bletchley on the front foot. Quick handling created space for Elliott Hales, who sliced through the defence to score. Needham’s conversion extended the lead to 21-7.

Bletchley’s forwards continued to dominate, keeping the ball alive and driving into Bracknell’s half. The pressure told again as the ball found flanker Kai Fagan out wide, who fended off a defender and scored in the corner. Needham’s pinpoint accuracy from the tee made it 28-7.

Relentless in attack, Bletchley again built phases in the Bracknell 22. After sustained pressure, Tom Stainsby powered over the line for another try. Needham’s first miss of the day left the score at 33-7.

The visitors weren’t done yet. Matt Dennis cut a superb line and nearly scored, only to be brought down just short of the try line. From the ensuing ruck, Hague collected the ball and powered over for his second try of the match. Needham’s conversion sealed the final score at 40-7.

Bletchley will head into Christmas with a game this Saturday, taking on Chinnor 3rds at Manor Fields, kicking off at 2pm.