Young Breakers take on Portuguese sides in invaluable trip

The young basketball team had a trip to remember

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
MK Breakers Junior National League teams enjoyed a week in Portugal competing against some of the best teams in the Porto area after earning the opportunity to represent the club on the international stage.

The once-in-a-lifetime trip to Póvoa de Varzim provided the Under-14 teams the chance to broaden their horizons, gain invaluable international experience, and test their skills against top-notch competition. The incredible experience provided both educational and cultural steps that will help shape the futures of the Breakers Players.

Josh Merrington, General Manager of MK Breakers said: “Our time in Portugal was fantastic and hopefully will prove to be an invaluable experience for our players and coaches in their development..

“We would like to say a big thank you to our friends at Clube Desportivo da Póvoa for being such great hosts, and also to everyone who donated towards the costs of the trip to make it possible for all our young players.”

The U14 Boys faced off against Vasco Da Gama, CD Pova and Club 5Basket, with the U14 Girls playing SC Coimbroes and CD Povoa. The trip also provided an invaluable coaching session with Jose Ricardo, the Head Coach of CD Povoa - who play their Basketball in the top flight of the Portuguese league.

The trip was part-funded by the MK Breakers fanbase who contributed towards the GoFundMe Page allowing the trip to take place. It goes without saying, but Breakers thanks everyone who donated in order for the trip to take place.

