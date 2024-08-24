This video More videos

Watch the moment two cars crash onto a pavement - with terrified café customers jumping from their seats.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two cars careered onto a pavement just metres away from café customers who were sitting outside.

The footage from Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex, shows the cars, thought to be a silver Mercedes B-Class and a red Jaguar, crashing onto the pavement. Frightened customers are seen jumping from their seats as the cars mount the pavement - with some running to help the drivers.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision in Queens Road in Buckhurst at 1.25pm on August 19. Thankfully, no-one was hurt.

Parked cars were badly damaged in the crash outside Simple Food and Coffee in Buckhurst in Essex. | Serhat Ayaz / SWNS

A video taken by café manager Serhat Ayaz of the aftermath of the crash shows uprooted paving slabs and damage to a parked car.