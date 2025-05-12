Could the UK once again correctly predict the 2025 Eurovision winner after two years being right?

The battle between nations for the right to be crowned Eurovision Song Contest 2025 winner is nearly here.

This weeks marks two semi-finals, with the Grand Final set to take place on May 17 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

But UK areas have already made their predictions who could win this year - and history has shown that they could be correct!

Eurovision fever is reaching a peak this week, as both semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and May 15, 2025, leading up to the Eurovision Grand Final this weekend.

With a vast array of entries to consider before the final – including tomorrow's first semi-final – it appears that the Eurovision-loving British public is already making predictions about this year's winner, with many hoping Remember Monday can replicate Sam Ryder's success from 2022.

This level of public interest has prompted Online-Casinos to investigate whether the UK has a definitive idea of who will take the crown this year and, consequently, where to book flights for the 2026 Grand Final.

So, who does the UK largely believe will win Eurovision 2025, and which areas can boast a track record of predicting the winner correctly in both 2023 and 2024?

Methodology

Online-Casinos analysed Google Keyword Planner data from April 2025 to understand search interest in Eurovision 2025 songs beyond their home countries.

This involved measuring search volume across participating nations and major European cities, while filtering out domestic searches for each entry - so no UK searches.

Who do the UK think will win Eurovision 2025?

Of the 20 locations analysed, it would appear that Estonia’s entry, Espresso Macchiato by Tommy Cash , is by far the favourite with UK Eurovision fans this year, predicted by 8 of the 20 locations to ensure fans travel to Tallinn in 2026.

They’re followed by Latvia’s Bur man laimi by Tautumeitas , favoured by five locations, followed by Eurovision giant, Sweden, with KAJ’s Bara Bada Bastu selected by three locations.

UK’s Eurovision 2025 predictions - location by location

London: Estonia

Birmingham: Estonia

Leeds: Sweden

Glasgow: Sweden

Sheffield: Latvia

Manchester: Latvia

Edinburgh: Estonia

Liverpool: Sweden

Bristol: Latvia

Cardiff: Latvia

Belfast: Estonia

Leicester: Estonia

Nottingham: Estonia

Southampton: France

Reading: Estonia

Newcastle: Estonia

Sunderland: Estonia

Brighton and Hove: Latvia

Hull: Poland

Derby: Latvia

What cities correctly predicted the winners of Eurovision 2023 and 2024?

Perhaps we should be listening to what Eurovision fans in areas such as Leeds, Leicester and London think will win - as according to Online-Casino’s research prior to 2025 predictions, they found out that no less that 14 locations correctly predicted 2024’s winner, Switzerland , while all 20 locations correctly predicted that Sweden’s Loreen would win the 2023 iteration.

Areas in the UK that predicted Eurovision 2024’s winner, Switzerland

London

Birmingham

Leeds

Glasgow

Sheffield

Manchester

Edinburgh

Bristol

Cardiff

Belfast

Leicester

Nottingham

Reading

Derby

Areas in the UK that predicted Eurovision 2023’s winner, Sweden

London

Birmingham

Leeds

Glasgow

Sheffield

Manchester

Edinburgh

Liverpool

Bristol

Cardiff

Belfast

Leicester

Nottingham

Southampton

Reading

Newcastle

Sunderland

Brighton and Hove

Hull

Derby

Who do you think will win the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, and what are your thoughts on the finalists so far? Join in or start a conversation about this year’s Grand Final by leaving a comment down below.