Here we go again! Milton Keynes included in latest Mamma Mia UK tour

From August 2-6 at Milton Keynes Theatre audiences can check out the long-running feel-good hit musical.

Mamma Mia has been wowing audiences across the globe since 1999 and was of course, immortalised in two major feature-length films.

It tells the story via Abba’s timeless songs of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll.

Helen Anker (Tanya), Sara Poyzer (Donna), Nicky Swift (Rosie), in the latest tour of Mamma Mia! (Brinkhoff-Moegenburg (c))

Latest estimates suggest it has been seen by five million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

In 2011 it became the first musical which originated in the western world to be translated into Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

It has become the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years.

James Willoughby Moore (Peppa), Corey Mitchell (Eddie), Toby Miles (Sky) in Mamma Mia! (Brinkhoff-Moegenburg (c))

Sara Poyzer (Donna Sheridan), Nicky Swift (Rosie), Helen Anker (Tanya), Richard Standing (Sam Carmichael), Phil Corbitt (Bill Austin), Daniel Crowder (Harry Bright), Jena Pandya (Sophie Sheridan), Toby Miles (Sky), Jasmine Shen (Ali), Mariella Mazzilli (Lisa), James Willoughby Moore (Pepper), Corey Mitchell (Eddie) and Sarah Harlington (Alternate Donna Sheridan) lead the cast.

Further casting includes Taylor Bridges, Ambra Caserotti, Martin Dickinson, Billy Downes, Chloe Gentles, Rachel Ivy, Luke Jasztal, Matt Kennedy, Lewis Kidd, Robert Knight, Hollie Nelson, Natasha O’Brien, Phoebe Roberts, Blair Robertson, Kaine Ruddach, Amy Thiroff and Cameron Vear.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of Mamma Mia, said: “I’m really excited that Mamma Mia will be touring the UK once again from January 2022. We can’t wait to bring the feel-good story and much-loved music of ABBA to new and returning audiences across the country.”

Helen Anker (Tanya), Sara Poyzer (Donna), Nicky Swift (Rosie) in Mamma Mia! (Brinkhoff-Moegenburg (c))

The first film has gone on to become the highest grossing live action musical film of all-time.

The second which opened 10 years later is the highest grossing musical movie sequel of all-time.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.