MK Acapella recently competed at the BABS (British Association of Barbershop Singers) Convention and scored their highest score ever.

Looking to build on their success, members want to share their love of singing four-part male acapella music and are offering the men of Milton Keynes a chance to join them to learn a fun and upbeat song - McFly’s ‘All About You’.

Singing has been identified as being a major factor in reducing stress, improving mental and physical health as well as promoting a sense of well being. The added benefit of being involved with a supportive group of people makes singing a wonderful hobby.

Milton Keynes’ very own male barbershop chorus are running a free 6-week 'Love to Sing' course starting on June 13

Chairman of MK Acapella, Glenn Martin, said “I have been involved with MK Acapella for over 10 years and rehearsals are great fun – learning the songs and then singing with the guys to make an amazing sound together.

"We are fortunate to have Tanya Jenkins as our educator for this course, who competed at the highest level in Barbershop with her quartet “Finesse”. She is an amazing person, who gets the best out of us all in terms of singing and making the rehearsals fun.!”

Having been part of the Milton Keynes music scene for over 35 years, MK Acapella sing a wide variety of music, ranging from musicals, Barbershop and modern music genres.

The free course starts from Monday, June 13, (7.30pm to 9pm) at the Water Eaton Church Centre, MK2 3RR.