Panto stars join Santa's parade to herald start of Christmas at Milton Keynes shopping centre this weekend

Stars of Milton Keynes Theatre's panto, Jack and The Beanstalk, will welcome Santa's arrival at centre:mk on Friday to open the Peter Rabbit themed grotto.

The annual parade heralds the start of the Christmas season at the shopping centre with some of the panto cast on hand to help spread some festive magic. Joining the parade will be musical sensation Gina Murray who plays Mother Nature, plus fairy godmother and singer-songwriter Laura Evans who will make an appearance as Princess Jill.

Leading the panto's stellar line-up this year are Britain's Got Talent winners and Street Dance sensations Ashley Banjo and Diversity as Jack and his siblings. Audiences can expect laughs, music, special effects, magic beans, and bundles of fun in this year’s GIANT of a pantomime

Meet cast members of MK Theatre's panto who will join Santa's parade at centre:mk this Friday (12/11)

Gina said: “I am delighted to be performing once again and joining Santa’s Parade at centre:mk. This will be my second time performing and it’s really what marks the start of my Christmas. The audiences are always a joy to perform to and I cannot wait to welcome them to performances of Jack and the Beanstalk at Milton Keynes Theatre this year, for what will be a fantastic season.

The parade sets off from outside Marks and Spencer at 4.45pm with entertainment from local band Stencil Pencils. The panto cast will join Santa on his sleigh with visitors able to follow the parade along the mall to Middleton Hall where they will open this year’s enchanting Peter Rabbi themed grotto.

This is the first chance to get a taste of panto magic before Jack and the Beanstalk heads into town from Saturday, December 11, 2021 to Saturday January 8, 2022.