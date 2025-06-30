Stars of stage and screen in Miss Saigon

Seann Miley Moore has wowed audiences in Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore

Miss Saigon, one of the most acclaimed musicals of the past 50 years, is heading to Milton Keynes – and it features a cast of top talent.

Set in the last days of the Vietnam War, the show tells of 17-year-old Kim, who is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as The Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris – but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Since its London premiere in 1989, Cameron Mackintosh’s original production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s epic became one of the most successful musicals in history. The original Broadway production opened on April 11, 1991, and played for nearly ten years, with its 4,097 performances attended by more than 6.3 million people. Cameron’s latest London production of Miss Saigon opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, followed by a UK tour in 2017. During this run, in 2016, the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this timeless musical, featuring appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga, took place and was filmed for television and cinema. It continues to be shown around the world.

The soaring musical score features the hits songs The Heat is On in Saigon, The Movie in My Mind, Last Night of the World and The American Dream.

Julianne Pundan plays the heroine, Kim

Miss Saigon has been performed in 33 countries, 378 cities in 15 different languages, has won 75 major awards including 2 Olivier Awards, 3 Tony Awards, and 4 Drama Desk Awards and has been seen by over 38 million people worldwide.

The production heading to Milton Keynes will star Seann Miley Moore (X Factor UK; Miss Saigon, international tour) reprising their celebrated role as The Engineer following acclaimed performances across an international tour which visited Australia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Singapore. The Australian dates saw the Filipino-Australian actor take home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical at the inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards.

Brit School graduate Julianne Pundan makes her professional debut as Kim alongside actor and singer Jack Kane as Chris.

Dom Hartley-Harris, recently seen in the West End as George Washington in Hamilton and on tour as Curtis Taylor Jr in Dreamgirls, is John, while Emily Langham (Singin’ in the Rain International Tour; Hello, Dolly! London Palladium; The Witches, National Theatre) is Ellen.

The cast also features Mikko Juan, who reached the semi-finals of BBC One’s The Voice in 2024 as part of Sir Tom Jones’ team.

Cameron Mackintosh hailed the “really fantastic cast, full of exciting discoveries, that will bring Boublil and Schönberg’s extraordinary, powerful musical back to thrilling life.” He added: “I can’t wait to see Miss Saigon reborn again.”

Miss Saigon will run at Milton Keynes Theatre from April 7 to 11, 2026. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.