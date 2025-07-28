Roman Reigns addresses his opponents and Rhea Ripley tags with hers on this evening’s WWE Monday Night Raw

The road to WWE SummerSlam has a few more stops before it arrives in New Jersey this weekend.

One such stop is this evneing’s WWE Monday Night Raw, taking place in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what’s set to take place this evening on the final show for the red brand before the PLE, and what time you can catch all the action live in the United Kingdom.

It’s the final WWE Monday Night Raw this evening before one of the company’s ‘Big Four’ PLEs takes place this weekend – WWE SummerSlam 2025!

Taking place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, over two nights for the first time in the PLE's history, many eyes are focused on one man who ‘can’ be seen after his heel turn – John Cena.

This year’s SummerSlam will be his last, as the record-setting WWE Undisputed Champion defends his title against Cody Rhodes. With the clock ticking away over the number of appearances he has left before we bid goodbye to the wrestling icon (I think it’s safe to call him that now), will we see some trickery afoot and finally get the chance to cheer ‘Big Match John’? Or does it also mean Cody Rhodes will turn to the dark side with his near obsession to win the title again?

With The Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns set to address his enemies tonight in Detroit, ahead of his and Jey Uso’s tag match at SummerSlam against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and Rhea Ripley in action both alongside and against her PLE opponents, it’s set to be quite the dramatic final WWE Raw before the biggest party of the summer.

Here’s what’s been announced so far for this evening’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, alongside your UK start time this evening as the road to SummerSlam 2025 almost comes to its end.

WWE Monday Night Raw preview - July 28

Rhea Ripley is set for action ahead of her triple threat Women's Championship match at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam event on this evening's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. | WWE

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green & The Secret Hervice

A massive eight-woman tag team match is confirmed for Raw, pitting a star-studded quartet of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella against Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice. With so much talent and tension in the ring, this promises to be a chaotic and impactful encounter.

Roman Reigns Will Be in Detroit En Route to SummerSlam

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, is set to make a significant appearance on Raw. With SummerSlam on the horizon, where he will team with Jey Uso against the formidable duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, all eyes will be on the Tribal Chief. The WWE Universe will be eager to hear from Reigns as the monumental tag team showdown draws closer.

World Tag Team Title Match: Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh (c) v The LWO

The World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as the reigning champions, Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, defend their titles against the fierce challenge of The LWO. Can The LWO capture the gold, or will the champions retain their grip on the division's top prize?

Main Event Jey Uso Locks Horns with Bronson Reed

In a crucial singles contest, "Main Event" Jey Uso will go head-to-head with Bronson Reed. This match serves as a direct prelude to the massive SummerSlam tag team showdown where Uso and Roman Reigns will face Reed and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman in the latter's corner. Expect fireworks as these two powerhouses collide.

Gunther Has a Message for CM Punk

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is scheduled to deliver a message to his SummerSlam challenger, CM Punk. With their highly anticipated title match fast approaching, "The Ring General" will surely have strong words for "The Best in the World."

CM Punk Prepares for His SummerSlam World Heavyweight Title Match Against Gunther

CM Punk is confirmed to be on Raw, continuing his preparations for his huge World Heavyweight Title bout against Gunther at The Biggest Event of the Summer. Following Gunther's announced message, Punk's response will undoubtedly be a must-see segment.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK this evening?

It’s another late one of WWE fans this evening - your latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is scheduled to air on Netflix from 1am BST on July 29 2025, with on-demand repeats available shortly after broadcast.

Make your predictions what could happen when John Cena faces Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam this weekend - will he remain a bad guy or will we get a chance to cheer the future Hall of Famer during his last dates? Drop a comment down below and let us know what you think will happen.