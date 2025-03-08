Gladiators 2025: what time is it on TV today? BBC schedule change explained
- Gladiators will start much later than usual on March 8.
- BBC has shaken-up its usual Saturday schedule.
- But what time can you expect the family favourite to start?
Gladiators viewers have been warned that the show will start much later than they might expect this week. The hit series has been shifted around due to a BBC schedule shake-up.
The Beeb is splitting the coverage of the Six Nations with ITV this year - although that may change from 2026. It has the rights for the Scotland vs Wales match and the broadcast starts at 4pm and runs through until the evening.
Due to the live sport, Gladiators has been shifted around and fans could get caught out. Meet the new faces who joined the fearsome line-up for 2025 and remind yourself of the referees for this season.
What time is Gladiators on TV today?
The latest revival of the beloved 1990s game show landed on the BBC last year and became a quick favourite with viewers. It is now in its second season and there is even a CBBC spin-off for younger fans to enjoy.
Throughout the second series, Gladiators has started at around 5.45pm every Saturday - but it has already been disrupted once by the Six Nations. It was forced to take a week off last month due to the competition.
It will start at a much later time today (March 8) because of the live sport coverage the BBC has confirmed. Gladiators will begin at 7pm and run until 8pm - it does mean it will clash with BGT, so you may have to pick between the shows this week.
What to expect from Gladiators this week?
It is the second quarter-final and the competition is really heating up. The preview for this week’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “A punishing new event sees contenders pitted against each other in an exhilarating caged race, Viper causes destruction as he escapes into the crowd.”
