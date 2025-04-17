Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last minute Easter activities in Milton Keynes for all the family this Bank Holiday weekend

The Easter Bank Holiday has finally arrived and there’s still plenty to do around Milton Keynes this weekend.

But for those who are struggling with some final activities with the family before the kids go back to school, we have some suggestions.

Be it Easter trails or arts and crafts, here’s 10 last-minute Easter ideas for all ages to consider attending in 2025.

We've compiled a list of ten last-minute Easter and Spring-themed activities taking place across the area (and one that may require a short drive), suitable for all ages.

Many of the activities are either free or have a nominal entry fee, and we've included links to check for any associated prices. Some events include a small gift for attendees, or cover the cost of materials for children to create their own Easter eggs.

So, what caught our eye in the area for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend as an 11th-hour activity you and the whole family can enjoy? Read on to find out more!

10 last-minute Easter activities in Milton Keynes in 2025

Looking for some last-minute Easter activities ahead of the long weekend? Here's 10 events taking place in MK for those looking to occupy their time with the young ones. | Canva

Barnyard Bunny Fun - until April 21 2025, Thrift Farm

Thrift Farm offers a charming experience with their Barnyard Bunny Fun, running until April 21st. This is a delightful chance for families, especially those with younger children, to get up close with spring animals. You might even get to meet the Easter Bunny himself, creating memorable moments in a lovely farm setting.

📍 Thrift Farm, Aylesbury Road, Milton Keynes, MK17 0EE

Easter Fun - until April 21 2025, Centre:MK

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes, Centre:MK is hosting Easter Fun until April 21st. While specific details of the activities might vary, you can likely expect a range of family-friendly entertainment within the shopping centre. This could include interactive displays, special Easter-themed events, or perhaps even mini giveaways, offering a convenient way to add some festive cheer to your shopping trip.

📍 Centre:MK, 24 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes, MK9 3AG

Easter Egg Hunt - until April 21 2025, Milton Keynes Museum

Combine a bit of local history with a classic Easter tradition at the Milton Keynes Museum's Easter Egg Hunt, which is running until April 21st. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore the museum's fascinating exhibits while embarking on a fun-filled quest for hidden Easter treasures. It's an engaging activity that's both educational and enjoyable for all ages.

📍 Milton Keynes Museum, McConnell Dr, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5EL

Spring at Gullivers - throughout April 2025, Gullivers Land Milton Keynes

Throughout the entire month of April, Gullivers Land Milton Keynes is celebrating Spring at Gullivers. This means you can expect the usual theme park thrills and excitement with an added Easter twist. Keep an eye out for special Easter-themed shows, decorations, and perhaps even character appearances, making it a fantastic option for a day of family fun and adventure.

📍 Gullivers Land, Livingstone Dr, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DT

Easter Activities at Dobbie’s - until April 21 2025, Dobbies Garden Centre

Dobbies Garden Centre is hosting Easter Activities until April 21st, providing a lovely setting for some festive fun. These activities might include Easter crafting sessions where children can get creative, special Easter displays to admire, and potentially even small Easter egg hunts within the garden center. It's a great way to enjoy the spring atmosphere and engage in some gentle Easter celebrations.

📍 Dobbies Garden Centre Milton Keynes, Watling St, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK1 9AD

Easter at Go Ape - until April 20 2025, Go Ape Salcey Forest

For those seeking a more adventurous Easter experience (and happy to travel a little but outside of MK), Go Ape in Salcey Forest is offering their Easter activities until Sunday, April 20th. This provides a unique opportunity to explore the beautiful woodland from the treetops, adding a thrilling element to your Easter weekend. It's a fantastic option for families and groups looking for an active and memorable outing.

📍 Go Ape Salcey Forest, Forest Centre, Collingtree, Northampton, NN7 9GB

Easter Trail at Willen Lake - until April 21 2025, Willen Lake

Enjoy the scenic surroundings of Willen Lake while participating in their Easter Trail, which runs until April 21st. This activity likely involves following a trail around the lake, solving clues or completing challenges along the way, culminating in a small Easter reward. It's a wonderful way to get some fresh air and enjoy the outdoors with the family.

📍 Willen Lake, Brickhill St, Milton Keynes, MK15 0DS

Easter at Bletchley Park - until April 20 2025, Bletchley Park

Step back in time and celebrate Easter at the historic Bletchley Park until Saturday, April 20th. While exploring the fascinating history of codebreaking, you can also expect Easter-themed activities that blend learning with fun. This might include special trails, family workshops, or interactive exhibits with an Easter twist, offering a unique and enriching experience.

📍 Bletchley Park, The Mansion, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 6EB

Easter for Everyone - April 18 2025, Broughton Fields Primary School

Mark your calendars for Friday, April 18th, for the Easter for Everyone event at Broughton Fields Primary School . This one-day event is likely to be a community-focused celebration, potentially featuring a variety of Easter-themed games, activities, and perhaps even a traditional Easter egg hunt. It's a great option for local families looking for some immediate festive fun.

📍 Broughton Fields Primary School, Brooklands Square, Broughton, Milton Keynes, MK10 7HZ

Easter Crafts Club - until April 19 2025, Centre MK, Middleton Hall

For the creatively inclined, the Easter Crafts Club at Centre MK, Middleton Hall , is running until Saturday, April 19th. This is a fantastic opportunity for children (and perhaps adults too) to get involved in making Easter-themed crafts. It's a hands-on activity that allows for artistic expression and the creation of lovely Easter keepsakes.

📍 Middleton Hall, Centre:MK, 24 Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes, MK9 3AG

