We’re midway through the UK summer festival season - time for Latitude 2024!

Latitude Festival begins this week at Henham Park, Suffolk with performances beginning on July 25 2024.

This year’s festival headliners include Kasabian, London Grammar and Duran Duran

Set times ahead of the gates opening this week are now available.

What time should you head to Henham Park during the course of the festival?

It’s an incredibly busy week of festivals this week in the United Kingdom, with the Suffolk-based Latitude Festival opening its gates this week, akin to WOMAD and Camp Bestival Dorset.

Headlined this year by Kasabian, London Grammar and Duran Duran, we have the unfortunate news to bring you - there are set clashes already that we’ve seen. For example, those who want to see Orbital will have to contend with missing out on London Grammar, or Kasabian clashing with Future Islands.

We’ve pulled as many of the music sets taking place over the festival, focusing on the main stages at the event ahead of the gates opening this week, including what time you might want to wander over from the camping grounds to the main arena.

All information is correct as of writing - however, as things change sometimes at the 11th hour, Latitude Festival have advised that they will provide updates at the festival and through their official app.

So - let your Latitude Festival planning commence!

What time do the gates open for Latitude 2024?

Kasabian join London Grammar and Duran Duran as this year’s Latitude Festival headliners (Credit: Neil Bedford) | Neil Bedford

Campervan and caravan fields (General and Family) will be open from 2pm on Wednesday 24th July. Campsites (General and Family) will be open from 10am on Thursday 25th July

The main arena will be open on Thursday 25th July from 5pm until 3am, while on Friday 26th to Sunday 28th July, the main arena will be open from 10:00 – 03:00.

What are the set times for Latitude 2024?

While there are more stages hosting comedy sets and workshops, we’ve concentrated on the musical aspects of this week’s festival - the full line-up across all the stages can be found on the official Latitude Festival 2024 app for Android and iPhone.

Thursday July 25 2024

Lavish Lounge Arena

16:00 - 20:30: Museum of Memory

17:00 - 17:55: DeadBeat DJs

18:20: 18:50: LP Quartet

19:15 - 19:50: Bex Burch

21:30 - 23:00: Instant Scorechestra

23:55 - 00:35: The Lavish Lounge Band

00:00 - 01:00: The DisOrgan

01:00 - 03:00: Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Experience

The Waterfront Stage

19:00 - 19:15: East Angles Brass Band

Sunrise Arena

19:00 - 00:00: Transgressive DJs

19:30 - 20:15: Hot Wax

20:45: - 21:30: The Mystery Jets

22:00 - 23:00: The Waeve

00:00 - 01:00: KOKOKO!

01:00 - 03:00: Let’s Eat Grandma (DJ Set)

Trailer Park Stage

20:15: - 21:15: Scustin

21:45 - 22:45: New York Brass Band

23:15 - 00:15: Thumpasauras

00:45 - 01:45pm: DJ Sav Marcq

The Outpost

22:30 - 02:30: The Cocoa Butter Club

Friday July 26 2024

Obelisk Arena

12:05 - 13:05: WITCH

13:35 - 14:45: Frank Turner

15:05: 16:05: Waxahatchee

16:35: - 17:45: Caity Baser

18:05 - 19:05: The Vaccines

19:45 - 20:45: Khruangbin

21:30 - 23:00: Kasabian

Second Stage

12:00 - 12:45: Blusher

13:15 - 14:00: Swim Deep

14:30 - 15:30: Damian Lewis

16:00 - 17:00: Pip Blom

17:30 - 18:30: BC Camplight

19:00 - 20:00: Corinne Bailey Rae presents Black Rainbows

20:30 - 21:30: Alison Goldfrapp

22:00 - 23:00: Future Islands

Sunrise Arena

11:45 - 12:25: Cam T

12:55 - 13:40: Cosmorat

14:05 - 14:50: The New Eyes

15:15 - 16:00: Brown Horse

16:25 - 17:10: Fat Dog

17:35 - 18:20: University

18:45 - 19:30: Willie J Healey

19:55 - 20:40: Angelica Garcia

21:05 - 21:50: Laura Misch

22:15 - 23:00: Armand Hammer

23:00 - 03:00: 3D: Dave Seaman, Darren Emerson, Danny Howells

Trailer Park Stage

13:30 - 17:10: Halloweens

14:40 - 15:30: Police Dog Hogan

16:00 - 17:00: New York Brass Band

17:30 - 18:30: Daft Funk DJ Set

19:00 - 20:00: Adult Cat

22:30 - 23:30: Scustin

00:00 - 01:00: Thumper

01:30 - 02:30: Fat Dog

BBC Introducing Stage

16:30 - 17:00: TC and The Groove Family

17:30 - 18:10: KOJ

18:40 - 19:20: Unxqly Dan

]19:50 - 20:30: SK & The Kings

21:00 - 21:40: Fourth Daughter

22:10 - 22:50: Esme Emerson

00:20 - 00:50: The Lavish House Band

01:00 - 03:00: Manami

The Alcove

12:00 - 12:40: EV

13:05 - 13:50: Finn Doherty

14:15 - 14:55: Mild Men

15:20 - 16:00: Anna St Louis

16:25 - 17:05: Gia Ford

17:30 - 18:10: Circe

18:35 - 19:15: Ebbb

19:40 - 20:20: Welly

20:45 - 21:30: Deadletter

23:00 - 03:00: Late-night Jazz hosted by JSPHYNX

Saturday July 27 2024

London Grammar are set to headline the main stage at Latitude 2024 on Saturday

Obelisk Arena

12:00 - 12:50: Nerina Pallot

13:20 - 14:20: Seasick Steve

14:50 - 15:40: Reverand & the Makers

16:20 - 17:10: CMAT

17:40 - 18:40: Rick Astley

19:20 - 20:50: Keane

21:30 - 23:00: London Grammar

Second Stage

12:30 - 13:30: Myles Smith

14:00 - 15:00: Antony Szmierek

15:30 - 16:30: Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners

17:00 - 18:00: Blanco White

18:30 - 19:30: The Mary Wallopers

20:00 - 20:55: Jockstrap

21:30 - 23:00: Orbital

Sunrise Arena

11:30 - 12:15: ikarus

12:45 - 13:30: Mary in the Junkyard

14:00 - 14:45: Lifeguard

15:15 - 16:00: Alessi Rose

16:30 - 17:15: The Jungle Giants

17:45 - 18:30: Good Neighbours

19:00 - 20:00: Kevin Drew

20:30 - 21:30: Bill Ryder-Jones

22:00 - 23:00: Beak>

23:30 - 00:30: Evian Christ

00:30 - 01:00: Kousto

01:00 - 02:00: DJ Paulette

02:00 - 03:00: Dot Major

Trailer Park Stage

12:15 - 13:00: Mangrove Steel Band

13:15 - 14:00: Mangrove Steel Band

14:30 - 15:30: Daft Funk DJ Set

16:00 - 17:00: Mad Apple Circus

17:30 - 18:30: Gonora Sounds

19:00 - 20:00: Prymary Colours

00:00 - 01:00: The 45’s

01:30 - 02:30: Yard

BBC Introducing Stage

16:30 - 17:00: Kindelan

17:30 - 18:10: Ama Louise

18:40 - 19:20: Oreglo

19:50 - 20:30: S.A.M

21:00 - 21:40: Isamya

22:10 - 22:50: Lucy McWilliams

The Alcove

12:00 - 12:40: LOOME

13:05 - 13:50: Mui Zyu

14:15 - 14:55: Holly MacVe

15:20 - 16:00: Fred Roberts

16:25 - 17:05: Lexie Carroll

17:30 - 18:10: Daydreamers

18:35 - 19:15: The Itch

19:40 - 20:20: MadMadMad

20:45 - 21:30: Gaffa Tape Sandy

23:00 - 03:00: Josef Akin

Sunday July 28 2024

Duran Duran performs on stage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2023 Celebration on December 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Obelisk Arena

11:40 - 12:30: Alexis Ffrench

12:50 - 13:40: Sam Lee

14:10 - 15:00: Lottery Winners

15:30 - 16:20: Baby Queen

16:50 - 17:40: The Darkness

18:10 - 19:10: Rag’n’Bone Man

19:50 - 20:50: Nile Rodgers and CHIC

21:30 - 23:00: Duran Duran

Second Stage

13:00 - 13:45: Big Special

14:15 - 15:15: Been Stellar

15:45 - 16:45: Marika Hackman

17:15 - 18:15: David Duchovny

18:45 - 19:45: Ash

20:15 - 21:30: Lankum

Sunrise Arena

11:45 - 12:15: Alfie Jukes

12:45 - 13:30: Bradley Simpson

13:55 - 14:45: Ryan McMullan

15:05 - 15:50: Amble

16:15 - 17:00 Clarissa Connelly

17:25 - 18:10: Picture Parlour

18:35 - 19:20: Nieve Ella

19:45 - 20:30: Julie Byrne

20:55 - 21:40: Talk Show

22:10 - 23:00: English Teacher

23:00 - 00:30: Joe Goddard

Trailer Park Stage

12:00 - 13:00: Sunday Assembly

13:00 - 14:00: The 45’s

14:40 - 15:30: Olympia Vitalis

16:00 - 17:00: The Great Malarkey

17:30 - 18:30: The Destroyers

19:00 - 20:00: junodream

22:30 - 23:30: Foreign Local

00:00 - 01:00: The Mighty Flux

BBC Introducing Stage

15:30 - 16:00: Josef Akin

17:30 - 18:10: Daudi Matsiko

18:40 - 19:20: Chandni

19:50 - 20:30: Ameenah

The Alcove

12:00 - 12:40: Samfire

13:05: 13:50: Talia Rae

14:15 - 14:55: Beattie

15:20 - 16:00: Rachael Lavelle

16:25 - 17:05: Wendy Bevan

17:30 - 18:10: Delivery

18:35 - 19:15: Pillow Queens

19:40 - 20:20: Jasmine Jethwa

20:45 - 21:30: Jords

Are there tickets still available for Latitude 2024?

To take a look at the remaining options for this year’s Latitude Festival, tickets are still available in a limited form through Ticketmaster UK.