Peacemaker season two will continue with a brand new episode this week 🦸‍♂️

John Cena’s back as Peacemaker once again.

The superhero series will continue with a new episode.

But when exactly can you expect to watch it?

Peacemaker is back and ready to kick more… action. John Cena has stepped into the boots of the titular anti-hero once more.

Fans had to wait over three years for the show to make its grand comeback, following the recent reboot of the DC movie universe. But it is back and better than ever.

John Cena first played the character in 2021’s movie The Suicide Squad. He returned for the 2022 TV series and is back once again for its second season.

But when can you tune in for the next episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Peacemaker season 2 episode 5 out?

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2 | HBO

They say that good things come to those who wait and that has certainly been the case with Peacemaker. After a more than three year wait, the show is finally back and will be on our screens for the coming weeks and months.

Fans in America get to watch the latest episodes on Thursdays, including today (September 18). However, audiences in the UK and Europe face a wait of an extra day as it doesn’t release until Fridays (including September 19).

The reason for the difference in release dates is because of those pesky time zones. Peacemaker will premiere at 9pm ET in America on Thursday nights, which is 2am in the UK and 3am in Europe.

Who is in the cast of Peacemaker season 2?

John Cena is back once again as the titular character of Peacemaker. He is also joined by returning cast members Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two.

New additions include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

John Cena - Chris Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks - Leota Adebayo

Freddie Stroma - Adrian Chase / Vigilante

Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee - John Economos

Robert Patrick - August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr. (series 2)

Michael Rooker - Red St. Wild (series 2)

Sol Rodriguez - Sasha Bordeaux (series 2)

Tim Meadows - Langston Fleury (series 2)

David Denman (series 2)

How to watch Peacemaker season 2?

The show will be out on HBO Max in America, however, the streaming service has not yet arrived in the UK. For British fans, you can watch it on NOW TV/ Sky Max.

In a preview for the season, Sky’s synopsis reads: “Season two of Peacemaker follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.”

When is the next episode out?

Peacemaker will release one episode per week, with eight in total in season two. The show will come out on Thursdays in the US and Fridays in the UK through to early October with episode five out on September 25/26.

The first season also had eight episodes and was released weekly back in early 2022. There has been no word on if a third season is expected.

