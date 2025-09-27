Strictly Come Dancing will not be waving goodbye to any of its stars this weekend 🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing week one is finally here.

The celebs and their professional partners will be hitting the ballroom.

But will any of them be at risk this week?

Strictly Come Dancing is about to hit the ballroom floor once again this weekend. The launch show kicked off the new season last Saturday but the real action is about to begin.

The BBC has confirmed the start time for Strictly tonight (September 27). It will be the only episode this weekend and has a bumper length runtime.

But will any of the stars be axed this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is there no elimination on Strictly tonight?

The show had its grand return last weekend, which saw the couples for series 23 be revealed. Remind yourself of the pairings here.

After an initial group dance at the end of the launch episode, the celebs will take to the ballroom floor properly for the first time this evening (September 27). They will each perform a routine with their new professional partners.

The Strictly judges will cast their eyes over the stars and give them their first scores of the season. However, there will not be a public vote this week.

Just like previous years, the show will not have an elimination in week one. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The celebrities and their partners perform their opening routines, safe in the knowledge that no one is being voted off this week, although judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will offer their comments - good or bad.”

