Burns Night celebration to raise fund for Milton Keynes cancer centre

What better way to get rid of those winter blues than with a Burns Night celebration?

Gordon Snape is organisation the event to raise funds for the new cancer centre in Milton Keynes.

Robert Burns

A cancer sufferer himself, Gordon has organised various Burns Night celebrations over the years.

The piping recital is on Sunday, February 2 at 3pm and will be performed by world-renowned player Robert Watt. Tickets are £15.

And the Burns' Night is on Saturday, February 1 at 6.30pm. Tickets are £60 per person and include a four-course meal and entertainment.

Both events are at Whittlebury Hall in the Atrium and you can buy tickets from 01525 292602.

