Get set for Jamboree fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver’s Land will welcome Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, and Guides for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend later this month.

The theme park in Milton Keynes will welcome all uniformed groups for a special offer weekend from 28-29 September, giving the groups the chance to make fun memories together and enjoy the park’s many rides, attractions and shows.

The Jamboree Weekend is taking place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and follows a previous Jamboree Weekend held in June, all part of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We love to welcome the uniformed groups to Gulliver’s and September’s Jamboree Weekend promises an exciting mix of great fun and great adventure!

A Scout group enjoying Gulliver's

“It’s a real chance for groups to come together, make new memories and enjoy themselves with a weekend of theme park fun at a great price.”

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place for every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, including The Jungle River Ride, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster. The park is also home to Gulliver’s Dinosaur & Farm Park.

The entry price also includes a free preview visit for group leaders, leader packs upon arrival, free car parking, and a free family ticket prize for every group that books in for the Jamboree Weekend.

Gulliver’s Land, which this year is celebrating its 25th birthday, has a wide range of accommodation options for Jamboree Weekend, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges and Woodland Lodges.

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.

To book your place, email [email protected] or call the special hotline – 01925 444 888. To find out more about the Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-sept