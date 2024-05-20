Gulliver’s Land all set for a fun-packed Jamboree Weekend in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, and Guides will gather at Gulliver’s Land theme park in June for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend.

The Milton Keynes resort will welcome all uniformed groups for the weekend of June 22 and 23, for two days of theme park fun.

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place with every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows.

The event is taking place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and is the second of a three-year partnership signed with The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

A Scout group enjoying Gulliver's

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is sponsoring a Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge is earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Sue Conway, resort manager at Gulliver’s Land, said: “Scouting and Girlguiding is such a wonderful enterprise, helping young people in so many ways, including getting involved with their community and building character. We were delighted when the Jamboree Weekend was introduced last year at Gulliver’s, and we are looking forward to welcoming many of those who attended back to the park this year, with hopefully lots of new faces too!”

Gulliver’s Land has a wide range of accommodation options, including new 10-bed sleepers, which are ideal for visits by uniformed groups. Other accommodation options include themed suites and lodges, along with a 99-pitch campsite.

To book your place, call the special hotline – 01925 444 888. To find out more about the Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-june

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.