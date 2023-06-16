International banking company announced as headline sponsor for Milton Keynes Pride Festival

The main sponsor for this year’s Pride Festival in Milton Keynes has been announced.

Santander UK is sponsoring the highly-popular event for the third time in the banking company’s history.

Milton Keynes Pride Festival (MKPF) 2023 takes place on 9 September.

Milton Keynes Pride Festival 2022, photo by Jane Russell

MKPF seeks to promote visibility, social cohesion, connection, education, equality, and promotion of the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

Taking place in Campbell Park, last year over 16,000 people attended.

As a free event, MKPF relies on sponsorship and donations with a team of volunteers planning the Pride celebration each year.

Drew Gibson, head of inclusion, belonging and Wellbeing at Santander UK said: “At Santander our core values champion inclusivity for our people, and the communities that we are part of. To celebrate inclusivity, we are delighted to have been selected again as the headline sponsor for the 2023 Milton Keynes Pride Festival.”

At this year’s festival there will be three stages showcasing LBGTQ+ artists and allies.

People can check out the rainbow, drag and cabaret, or comedy stage at September’s event.

A Pride village will be set up at 12th street leisure quarter in Milton Keynes.

Earlier this week a company spokesman confirmed that the musical, comedy, and live arts performers coming this year’s event, will be announced soon.

The Volkswagen Group UK was previously confirmed as one of the flagship sponsors for the upcoming celebration.

Companies can express an interest at sponsoring the event on the festival website here.

The MK Community Foundation and Copart have also committed to sponsoring this year’s event.

Speaking after last year’s celebration, an event spokesman said: “It was wonderful to see many people from our community and allies come together. So many connections made alongside new friends.”

Other members of the Milton Keynes community expressed how much they enjoyed the event on social media.

Dozens of people thanked the festival organisers, describing the event as “ the best day ever”.