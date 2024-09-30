Last chance to get early-bird tickets for Land of Lights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s your last chance to get tickets for Milton Keynes’ biggest lantern and light festival at early-bird prices.

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for this year’s Land of Lights festival, set to take place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes from November.

Early bird tickets will remain on sale at a discounted rate from just £12.50 until 4 October after which all tickets go on general sale.

30,000 tickets have been sold for the event, and its sister event being held at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, since the start of September, with organisers really excited to be hosting the Land of Lights festival in the city for the third year in a row.

Land if Lights

The highly anticipated festival, which features all new lanterns, will open its gates from Friday 1 November 2024 and run on selected dates until the end of February 2025. It promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, with this year's theme, Mystica, bringing myths and legends to life, offering visitors a unique blend of mystical artistry where legends light up the night.

And only this month, Land of Lights received national recognition walking away as winner of the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “We can’t wait for Land of Lights to open its doors to show everyone our all new displays for 2024! We’ve been so pleased with the reaction we’ve had since tickets first went on sale from people in Milton Keynes and further afield.

“The festival is a wonderful boost to the local economy over the winter period and provides guests with an enjoyable, family friendly activity that is suitable for all. It was so popular when it first arrived in 2022, and each year has just got bigger and better. We were delighted to win the gold award for best new event at the UK Theme Park Awards this year which just shows how well received the event has been.”

“And now it’s your last chance to get your early bird tickets at the very best prices before we go to general sale so make sure you snap them up quickly!”

To purchase tickets, and to find out more about the events at Milton Keynes and Warrington, visit www.landoflights.co.uk