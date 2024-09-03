Midsummer Place’s Christmas Tree Festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may only be September but it’s time to talk Christmas trees and we need help to "Deck with balls and make them jolly" once again, as Midsummer Place proudly announces the return of its Christmas Tree Festival campaign for 2024.

Launching on 2 September, Midsummer Place is thrilled to announce its annual Christmas Tree Festival community campaign returns, inviting local organisations to embrace the spirit of giving and sponsor their very own Christmas tree on the mall, all in support of charitable causes.

This festive campaign features a limited opportunity to sponsor one of the 20 available trees for a fee of £250 each. In exchange, the chosen sponsors will receive complimentary mall space during the bustling holiday season, granting them unprecedented exposure for their brand. Additionally, sponsors will benefit from free PR, marketing assistance, and social media support, while also raising the profile of a charity of their choice.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed the excitement surrounding this year's initiative, stating, "We are excited to be collaborating with local businesses again this year. The Christmas Tree festival provides them with a prime location within our mall during peak footfall hours. This exceptional opportunity is perfect for local businesses, organisations, and individuals eager to showcase their brand to hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

Local businesses eager to participate can apply by visiting www.midsummerplace.co.uk. Each participating party will then be tasked to spruce up their 6ft pine with creativity and imagination – the brighter and bolder the better - with the trees set to be on display from 16 November.

Visitors and shoppers will then have the chance to partake in the festivities by voting for their favourite tree designs. The three trees with the most votes will be rewarded with a portion of the total funds collected during the campaign, contributing to the charitable initiatives of their choice.