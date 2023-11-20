Milton Keynes shopping centre announces return of its Santa's Grotto with The Snowman confirmed as this year's theme

This year, shoppers can take a virtual reality sleigh ride

A popular shopping centre in Milton Keynes has revealed the date when Santa’s Grotto returns to its venue.

Centre:mk claims to offer the largest indoor Santa’s Grotto experience in the UK.

This year’s Christmas event will be themed around the ever-popular animated picture, The Snowman. This was also last year’s focus for the popular Milton Keynes shopping centre.

A look at how the centre was transformed last year

A live interpretation of the cartoon, which always airs around Christmas time, will be delivered by actors.

Performers will be replaying some of the most magical and memorable moments from the original story, against a backdrop of a snowy landscape.

It returns on 17 November and runs until Christmas Eve.

Included in the exciting activities that guests can enjoy over the festive period is a virtual reality sleigh ride. Shoppers will be taken on an immersive trip around the across the globe, and even into space.

Visitors can enjoy live performances of The Snowman

The Sleigh seats up to eight and passengers who receive a HD VR Headset and are taken on a full 360-degree experience along with surround sound.

Families can spend up to 30 minutes in the Grotto including a craft experience before they have their own individual family visit with Santa in his sleigh.

Santa will give every child a gift at the end of their adventure and photographs capturing the moment can be purchased separately.

Santa's Grotto

Located in centre:mk’s Middleton Hall, the grotto is surrounded by over 10,000 twinkly lights.

Families can also board a short train ride through a winter wonderland. Also centre:mk advises that customers can visit seven selfie points inside the shopping arena.

Kevin Duffy, director of centre:mk, said: “Our Santa’s Grotto has become a firm family favourite and attracts families from across the country, providing a wonderful place for the community to come together to enjoy and celebrate the magic of Christmas with their children.