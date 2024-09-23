Special weekend to celebrate grandparents at Gulliver’s Land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventurous grandparents can explore the exciting rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Land on a special weekend in October.

Two grandparents will receive free entry to the Milton Keynes theme park on October 5 & 6 when they are accompanied by at least one full-paying person.

Grandparents’ Weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver’s theme parks, providing grandma and grandpa with the chance to make some special memories with their grandchildren.

Gulliver’s Land has a range of rides, attractions and shows to entertain all generations, from gentler experiences such as the Adventure Land Maze and Enchanted Forest, to the more adrenaline-fuelled rides, which include The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

Enjoying the rides at Gulliver's

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “It’s always a pleasure to host this event, which brings families together and gives grandparents the chance to share some special memories with their grandchildren.

“Grandparents’ Weekend also provides families with the opportunity to make a weekend of their visit to Gulliver’s, with a fantastic range of accommodation options available, including JCB Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn-themed Lodges and Woodland Lodges.”

Gulliver’s Land, which this year is celebrating its 25th birthday, opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and is also open during school holidays.

It is one of four theme park resorts in the Gulliver’s family – alongside Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information about Grandparents’ Weekend and to book tickets in advance, please visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk/grandparents-weekend