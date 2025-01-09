A Concert for Peace in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Churches Together in Milton Keynes is presenting A Concert for Peace at the City Church, Christ the Cornerstone, on Sunday 19th January 2025 starting at 7pm.

The Concert will feature two beautiful, moving and profound works: ‘Requiem’ by Sir John Rutter and the popular 'The Armed Man' by Sir Karl Jenkins.

Mindful of terrible suffering in the conflicts in Palestine, Israel, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar and elsewhere across the world, it is time to contemplate the need for peace in the world. This concert has been organised by CTMK ( https://www.ctmk.church/) as part of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Net proceeds from this concert will benefit two Milton Keynes charities – St Mark’s Meals ( https://stmarksmk.com/meals/) and SieveMK Gateway ( https://www.sievemkgateway.org.uk/):

Cornerstone Chamber Choir & Orchestra rehearsing at Milton Keynes City Church

St Mark’s Meals help hungry children to receive a meal at home through meal boxes provided at local schools and children’s centres. Their mission is ‘no MK child should need to go to bed hungry’.

SieveMK Gateway addresses educational underachievement among young people, particularly those of black and minority ethnic (BAME) descent, with accessible cost-effective education and exam opportunities in Milton Keynes. SMK is the chosen charity of the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn.

Churches Together in Milton Keynes is delighted that Cornerstone Music will once again provide the city with a fabulous evening of music after the successful performance of Handel’s Messiah during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in 2024. The Cornerstone Chamber Choir, Orchestra and Soloists are directed by Adrian Boynton, joined by guest Muezzin Arif Master.

Tickets for the concert cost £22 and £15 (under 18 years £5) and are available from: [email protected] | 07961 348697 | https://bit.ly/CM-Concert-19-1-25 (fees apply) https://cornerstonemusicmk.co.uk/