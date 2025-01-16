A unique dining experience in support of Age UK Milton Keynes

A Unique Dining Experience

Age UK Milton Keynes is excited to announce its innovative fundraising event, Dinner in the Dark, a one-of-a-kind dining experience designed to delight the senses while raising awareness and funds to support older people in the community.

This unique event will challenge attendees to enjoy a delicious three-course meal in complete darkness, offering an opportunity to understand and reflect on the experiences of those living with visual impairments and other disabilities.

Guests will be guided through the evening by trained staff, ensuring a safe yet transformative experience that encourages diners to focus on their sense of taste, smell, and touch. The immersive setting will shed light on the challenges faced by individuals living with disabilities, fostering greater empathy and understanding.

All proceeds from Dinner in the Dark will go directly to Age UK Milton Keynes, funding vital programs and services that support older people to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

Simon Tuck, spokesperson for Age UK Milton Keynes, shared his enthusiasm:

"This event is more than just a meal—it’s an opportunity to open our eyes to the realities of living with a disability while enjoying a truly unforgettable experience. Every ticket sold helps us make a meaningful impact in the lives of older people in our community."Event Details

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: The Peartree Centre, MK6 3EB

Tickets: £20 Early Bird / £25 Standard

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes

Whether you’re a foodie, a philanthropist, or simply curious about dining in the dark, this event promises to be a memorable evening for a great cause. Don’t miss your chance to experience something truly unique while supporting your local community.

For more information, please contact Simon Tuck at 01908 550700 or [email protected]