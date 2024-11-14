Acute Ambulance and Medical Services' Open Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at what we do to keep our communities safe.

Members of the public are invited to a special open day at Acute Ambulance and Medical Services on Wednesday, December 11, at 2-4 Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes from 11am to 3pm.

Explore Our Fleet – Get up close with our specialised ambulances and vehicles, designed to handle a wide range of medical needs. From rapid response cars to fully equipped ambulances, you’ll see firsthand the tools that enable us to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively.

Meet Our Dedicated Team – Meet the incredible team behind Acute Ambulance and Medical Services! Our experienced medics, healthcare professionals, and support staff are excited to share their stories and answer any questions you may have about what it takes to work in this rewarding field.

Previous Open Day

Hands-On Equipment Demonstrations – Discover the life-saving tools we use every day. Our team will provide demonstrations on how our equipment works, from defibrillators to advanced monitoring devices, and show how these tools help us deliver the highest quality care.

Career and Training Info – Interested in a career in emergency medical services? Learn about the pathways to becoming part of our team and explore training options that can help you achieve your goals in the medical field.

Refreshments Provided – Tea, coffee, and light refreshments will be available, so you can relax and take in everything we have to offer.

Bring your friends and family along, and discover the many ways we’re working to make a difference in the community.

We’re looking forward to welcoming you for an informative and interactive day with Acute Ambulance and Medical Services. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity!