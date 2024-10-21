Art for Planet Earth: An art exhibition about climate change and the environment

A Powerful Exhibition by Jack Watto, Abstract Expressionist Yardley Arts, Yardley Hastings

Yardley Arts is proud to present Art for Planet Earth, a compelling solo exhibition by renowned artist Jack Watto. The exhibition, which runs from Friday 1st November - 29th November 2024 will feature eight thought-provoking paintings that confront the pressing environmental crisis facing our planet.

Watto, known for his vivid and emotive figurative and abstract works, uses this exhibition to channel his deep concern for the environmental changes we are all witnessing. "It's a concern inside each one of us nowadays about what's happening to the planet: we can all physically feel and see the change in the world. Art is my way of protesting: I protest with a paintbrush, as writers and poets do with their pens”, Watto explains.

Jack Watto with his painting on damage to infrastructure, one of the eight paintings on display in the Art for Planet Earth exhibition.

He recently received a warm, handwritten letter from Sir David Attenborough with his best wishes and support for Art for Planet Earth.

Opening Reception: Friday, 1st November 6 - 8 pm

Join us for the opening reception, where visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and gain insight into his creative process and motivations. The event promises to be an inspiring evening of art, conversation, and reflection on the critical issues that affect us all.

Art for Planet Earth

Jack Watto talks about the loss of biodiversity to local school children during his exhibition Art for Planet Earth

Artist: Jack Watto

Dates: 1st - 29th November 2024

Exhibition 10am - 4pm Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd November

Viewings at other times by appointment

Jack Watto and one of eight canvases on climate change. This one highlights melting glaciers, warming oceans and pollution.

Venue: Yardley Arts, The Old School Hall, The Square, Yardley Hastings, Northants NN7 1EU

This exhibition is a must-see for anyone concerned about the environment and the role of art in activism. Watto’s powerful pieces serve as a wake-up call, urging us to confront the ecological crisis with the urgency it demands.

