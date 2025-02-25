Big night out: Disco Bingo to light up Milton Keynes in Support of Age UK

Get ready to don your dancing shoes and dabbers as Age UK Milton Keynes presents "Big Night Out - Disco Bingo" an evening packed with music and fun! This event will take place on Thursday, 6th March 2025, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Revolución de Cuba, 21 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes, MK9 3PU.

Hosted in aid of Age UK Milton Keynes, the evening promises a fusion of music and the classic game of bingo with a groovy twist. For just £5, attendees can enjoy an energetic night out with friends and family while contributing to vital services that support older people in the local community.

Guests can look forward to:

  • Toe-tapping tunes and dancefloor hits
  • High-energy games of bingo games with exciting prizes
  • A vibrant atmosphere suitable for all ages

Age UK Milton Keynes plays a crucial role in providing support, companionship, and practical help to older residents.

Funds raised during the event will go directly towards sustaining these invaluable services.

Tickets are available now for just £5, offering an affordable night out that combines entertainment with a good cause. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference while enjoying an unforgettable evening.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 6th March 2025

Venue: Revolución de Cuba, 21 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes, MK9 3PU

Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Tickets: £5 per person

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes

