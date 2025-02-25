Big night out: Disco Bingo to light up Milton Keynes in Support of Age UK
Hosted in aid of Age UK Milton Keynes, the evening promises a fusion of music and the classic game of bingo with a groovy twist. For just £5, attendees can enjoy an energetic night out with friends and family while contributing to vital services that support older people in the local community.
Guests can look forward to:
- Toe-tapping tunes and dancefloor hits
- High-energy games of bingo games with exciting prizes
- A vibrant atmosphere suitable for all ages
Age UK Milton Keynes plays a crucial role in providing support, companionship, and practical help to older residents.
Funds raised during the event will go directly towards sustaining these invaluable services.
Tickets are available now for just £5, offering an affordable night out that combines entertainment with a good cause. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference while enjoying an unforgettable evening.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 6th March 2025
Venue: Revolución de Cuba, 21 Savoy Crescent, Milton Keynes, MK9 3PU
Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tickets: £5 per person
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes