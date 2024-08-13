British Touring Shakespeare return to Milton Keynes with two brand new plays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Internationally acclaimed theatre company British Touring Shakespeare are set to return to the beautiful open air venue The Arches Theatre near Milton Keynes to thrill and delight with a double bill of two brand new plays on Saturday, 24 August.

The uproarious and hilarious sequel to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night: ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ will delight the audience at 2pm. Theatre goers can then immerse themselves in the dark and gripping tale of ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’ at 7pm.

Artistic Director of British Touring Shakespeare Andrew Hobbs, said: "We are thrilled to return to Milton Keynes with these two brilliant shows. Our brand new adaptation of 'The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde' promises a chilling and suspenseful experience, while “Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge” brings laughter and comedy to the stage.

"With the enchanting surroundings of this beautiful venue, there will be something for everyone, and we eagerly await sharing these captivating stories with the audience."

Megan Carter as Viola in British Touring Shakespeare's Thirteenth Night: Malvolio's Revenge

Award winning historian and writer David Hobbs MBE, co-adapter of ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’ said: "We greatly enjoyed bringing Robert Louis Stevenson's classic tale to life.

"Our adaptation aims to immerse audiences in the chilling atmosphere of Victorian horror, and the unique setting where it will be performed will enhance the experience for theatregoers."

Megan Carter who plays the resilient heroine Viola in ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ said: "I am thrilled to be a part of British Touring Shakespeare's performance of 'Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge'.

"This play is written in authentic Shakespearean verse and combines the hilarious moments of Shakespeare's finest comedies with the intrigue of some of his more bloodthirsty plays. Audiences can expect a night of laughter, suspense, and unforgettable entertainment."

In 2020, British Touring Shakespeare were the first theatre company to stage live performances during the recovery from the pandemic at socially distanced outdoor venues around the UK with their outstanding tour of The Two Gentlemen Of Verona.

In subsequent years they continued to spearhead the return of live entertainment for communities around the country with their acclaimed tours of Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Dracula, and The Hound of the Baskervilles.

This year British Touring Shakespeare once again ensure that the magic of outdoor theatre is a British tradition that people can continue to enjoy.

Tickets for ‘Thirteenth Night: Malvolio’s Revenge’ at the Arches Theatre on 24 August at 2pm can be purchased at:: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/thearchestheatre/event/view/198179

Tickets for ‘The Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde’ at the Arches Theatre on 24 August at 7pm can be purchased at: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/thearchestheatre/event/view/198177.