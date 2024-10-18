Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berkhamsted Enterprises have announced the relaunch of their Centenary Theatre as a professional venue for audiences to enjoy performances taking place throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1988 to coincide with the 100-year-celebration of Berkhamsted Girls School, the space has previously been used for school and charity events over the years but will now fill a much-needed gap in the local area as the biggest and leading venue space in Berkhamsted, with 495 audience seats. The company aims to expand on the cultural opportunities in the area, with providing professional, high-quality work to audiences and nurturing local talent at its core.

The first show in the relaunched venue will be Spend, Spend, Spend from award-winning Berkhamsted Theatre Company (NODA, Joe Putnam Award for Best Musical), an acclaimed musical based on the true story of the infamous football pools winner, Viv Nicholson. Running from the 23 – 26 October 2024, the show follows Viv’s tragic and love-soaked story across three decades, steeped in beautiful, haunting music as she wins it all and throws it away just as quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a collaboration between Berkhamsted Enterprises and local theatre company Smash Arts Theatre, Centenary Theatre will be hosting their first professional pantomime, Cinderella, this Christmas (19 - 31 Dec). Starring RuPaul’s UK Drag Race (S2 & 3) star Veronica Green as the Wicked Baroness and leading children’s entertainer and puppeteer Kris Garside ‘Krisgar’ as Buttons, this rendition blends traditional pantomime with contemporary music and ideals. Written by Sam Holmes (Cinderella, Manchester Opera House & Bristol Hippodrome, Everyman Theatre’s Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, Mother Goose) and directed by Julie Atherton (Avenue Q Original London Cast, Sister Act: The Musical UK Tour), it's an epic tale of bravery, courage and determination, featuring local young talent from schools including Smash Arts Theatre Company, Sylvia Young Theatre School, Tring Park, JMDS, All Stars, Supreme Dance, Afonso School of Performing Arts, Ignite Dance Company, Kreative Dance Academy and Unity3.

Centenary Theatre Stage

The Centenary Theatre seats 495 audience members with great sightlines throughout the venue. It features a high-quality bar, an orchestra pit, DiGiCo Sd9 sound desk, over 50 new LED moving heads and ETC Gio@5, proving it well equipped to contend with professional theatres across the UK. Backstage has two green room spaces that can be divided to allow for multiple changing spaces for a range of needs.

Jamie Nelson of Berkhamsted Enterprises said “The opportunity to relaunch the Centenary Theatre as the premier venue in the local area has so many positive benefits. It provides a new venue for users outside of the school community to enjoy high-quality shows on their doorstep; whether it is comedy, theatre, music, or dance, there should be something for everyone. With the implementation of VAT on independent school education, this relaunch is a way for us to increase income whilst working more closely with our local communities”.

Berkhamsted School was founded in 1541 and has grown and developed into a family of leading independent schools based in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, offering high quality education and care for boys and girls aged 5 months to 18 years old. Berkhamsted Enterprises have been a part of the school fabric since 1986, looking at opportunities to maximise the use of the incredible facilities at Berkhamsted Schools Group.

Listings information

Centenary Theatre, Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, HP4 3BG

For more information please visit: eventsatberkhamsted.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows