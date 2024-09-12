Fenny Stratford Beer Festival

Beer Festival.

From September 27 to 29, The Chequers public house in Fenny Stratford will be holding their inaugural beer festival. Opening between 11am - 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 12pm -10.30pm on the Sunday

Since opening in December 2023 The Chequers public house in Fenny Stratford has become a very popular destination.

At a time when many other public houses are closing The Chequers continues to attract new and regular customers.

We run various monthly events such as Silent Discos, BYO Cheese Night, book club and a regular Darts team on a Monday. At the end of September we have decided to run a beer festival featuring 16 local ales and two micro brews from Grid Beer Project, a local brewery based in Hanslope.

Tickets will be priced at £25 and will include a free promotional glass and either five pints or eight halves. You can also choose to purchase individual drinks should you not want to purchase a full priced ticket.

There will be local acoustic artists offering entertainment and food on offer. Along with the real ales we will continue to serve our selection of Milton Keynes-based rums & Gin.

We look forward to welcoming our existing and new customers to which I'm sure will be a popular event.