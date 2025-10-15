Girl Pack Quiz Night – Friday 14th November 2025

Join us for a fun-filled evening in support of Girl Pack at Planet Ice Bar, Milton Keynes!

Doors open at 7:00pm, with the quiz kicking off at 7:30pm sharp. Enjoy pizza and chips from the bar while you test your trivia skills in teams of up to six people.

Tickets are just £10 per person, with every ticket funding four period packs for young people in our local community. There’ll be fantastic raffle prizes to be won and a £100 prize for the winning team!

Please note that tickets won’t be available on the night, so be sure to book in advance to secure your spot. Tables are on a first come, first served basis, so arrive early to grab a great seat.

If you’d like a full team but don’t have enough players, just let us know — we’ll happily pair you up with others so everyone can join the fun.

Come along for a night of laughter, friendly competition, and community spirit — all while helping provide essential period products to those who need them most.

Spaces are limited – book early to avoid missing out!

Book you tickets - https://www.girlpack.org/product/quiz-entry/