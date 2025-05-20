Hogfest returns to Hogshaw Farm - and there’s a brand new attraction for you to preview

Half-term is fast approaching, and with it the endless search for fun things to experience with the kids. Due to high demand, a local farm park is bringing back “Hogfest”, a mixture of village fete and circus themed event, hosted amongst all the usual fun of the farm!

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, launched Hogfest last year, and it became a much-loved event. Visitors to the farm during half-term can expect to watch live entertainment, have a go at some circus skills, axe throwing and archery, ride a miniature train along a winding nature path, complete a special farm trail, and take part in village fete games. On top of all this extra entertainment, you can also visit all the farm animals - including new born piglets and pygmy goat kids!

The Hogshaw team have also been busy behind the scenes, building an exciting new experience in their Wildlife Zone - and Hogfest visitors will be the first to see it. Deer Meadow is a brand-new walk-through enclosure, where guests have the opportunity to walk amongst a herd of beautiful female Sika deer, which arrived at the farm just a few weeks ago. The deer have been given a chance to settle in quietly, and are now ready to receive their first visitors. Deer are known for being timid creatures, but their curiosity and the promise of tasty treats can see them become very confident with humans, so Hogfest guests will have the privilege of being the first to make friends with these gorgeous girls. And with the first deer calf arriving just this week, there’s extra excitement in the enclosure!

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park is home to a variety of amazing species, from cows to wildcats. While visiting, you’ll be able to meet both rare breed farm animals and fascinating European wildlife. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even a daily birds of prey display.

Hogfest

As well as the fantastic animals, the farm features indoor soft play, indoor straw maze and exciting bouncy pillows. There’s also pedal go karts, sand and water play zones, and adventure playgrounds to let off steam!

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “Hogfest is a fun event for all the family and we are so excited to have it return to the farm for half term. It’s a great opportunity to get out in the countryside but also experience something a bit different!

“We’re also delighted to be able to introduce visitors to our new herd of Sika deer, with the official opening of Deer Meadow. We hope our guests will love the deer as much as we do, and will relish the opportunity to help build confidence in our herd, with our daily meet and feed encounters.”

Hogfest is included in the regular entrance price of the farm, and is free to Hogshaw Farm members.