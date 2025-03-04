Hogshaw Farm launches improved membership offer - just in time for arrival of new animals

A local Buckinghamshire farm park is about to welcome some new, exciting animals to visit - and is offering an improved membership offer this March to celebrate!

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located in central Buckinghamshire, is launching its “Member March” - where customers can purchase a full 12 months’ membership for the price of 10 if they buy in March. Not only does this bring the annual price of membership down to just £62.50 per person, the farm is now also offering a monthly direct debit option to help families spread the cost over the year. The offer lands just as the Farm announces it will be welcoming some exciting new animal arrivals in the coming weeks, including red foxes, deer, and their gorgeous spring babies!

Membership allows unlimited visits all year round, providing healthy, countryside fun whatever the season. It includes free access to family activities such as the super popular Hogfest in May half term, as well as bottle feeding lambs during Spring at the Farm and tractor trailer rides during summer schedules. It also includes 10 per cent off food, drink, gifts, birthday parties and VIP experiences, and discounted tickets for sell-out themed events at Halloween and Christmas.

The farm is home to a variety of amazing animals, including some species you wouldn’t expect. From chickens and goats, to reindeer and wildcats, this farm family continues to grow. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to meet both rare breed farm animals and fascinating European wildlife. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even a daily birds of prey display.

As well as the fantastic animals, the farm features soft play, indoor straw maze and exciting bouncy pillows. There’s also pedal go karts, sand and water play zones, and adventure playgrounds to let off steam!

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, said: “Here at Hogshaw Farm, we love to see families enjoying the fresh air and connecting with nature, rather than being stuck indoors or on a screen.

“Our membership offer makes regular access to the farm really affordable, so weather becomes less of a factor and it’s easier to pop over for a few hours at the weekend, or during school holidays. Many of our members also visit after school to make the most of our play areas and cafe!

“With exciting new animal arrivals on the cards for the coming months, we really want to help families get outside this year, getting up-close to a fantastic variety of species and enjoying fun, nature-inspired activities together - as often as they like!”