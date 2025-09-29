Last chance to get early-bird tickets for Land of Lights

It’s your last chance to get tickets for Milton Keynes’ biggest lantern and light festival at early-bird prices.

Thousands of people have already snapped up tickets for this year’s Land of Lights festival, set to take place at Gulliver’s resort in Milton Keynes from October.

Early bird tickets will remain on sale at a discounted rate from just £12.50 until 7 October after which all tickets go on general sale.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, and its sister events being held at Gulliver’s World in Warrington and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham, since the start of September, with organisers really excited to be hosting the Land of Lights festival in the city for the fourth year in a row.

The highly anticipated event, which opens its gates on selected dates from October 2025 and run until February 2026, promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, featuring all new lanterns covering multiple dreamworlds including an array of incredible dinosaurs. In addition, there will be music and street food with thousands of visitors expected once again.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights festival manager, said: “We can’t wait for Land of Lights to open its doors to show everyone our all new displays for 2025! We’ve been so pleased with the reaction we’ve had since tickets first went on sale from people in Milton Keynes and further afield.

“And now it’s your last chance to get your early bird tickets at the very best prices before we go to general sale so make sure you snap them up quickly!”

To purchase tickets, and to find out more visit: www.landoflights.co.uk