MK entrepreneurs and reality TV stars join forces with renowned LGBT+ venue to support individuals seeking love and companionship
‘Love At Pinks’ will be officially launched at Pink Punters on Friday 25th April 2025 at 7pm and will include a welcome drink, buffet, speed dating, entry to the club and entertainment.
‘As a gay woman myself based in Milton Keynes I was finding it really hard to meet other women, go on dates etc and when l told my friend Victoria who has over 20 years’ experience in creating and promoting events, we both agreed that there was a massive gap in the market and our movement for lonely hearts Pink Love Dating was born’ says Serena.
Victoria says ‘ when Serena told me I was quite surprised that there was nothing for the LGBTQ+ community already set up so for me this was a ‘no brainer’ . Everyone deserves to find love and companionship and we were thrilled that Pink Punters have agreed to be our venue partner for the official launch’!
It just so happened that around this time Victoria’s good friend Kane Russell had just appeared on Love Triangle so timing couldn’t have been any better ! Kane jumped at the chance to support such a positive initiative as did seven other contestants from the show - Shannon Maya, Aaron Beard, Alex Santana, Asa Peach, David Barraclough, Dominic Liburd, Luke Kendrick and Yolanda Offodile!
Frank, owner of Pink Punters, says: “When Serena first approached me with the idea, I was immediately interested. After a great meeting with her and Victoria, we were excited to get on board. We know how important spaces like Pink Punters are for the LGBT+ community, and this event is a fantastic addition – offering a new way for people to connect, have fun, and enjoy everything Pink Punters has to offer.”
‘Love At Pinks’ tickets can be purchased by visiting www.pinklovedating.com !
All press enquiries [email protected]