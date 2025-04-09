MK entrepreneurs and reality TV stars join forces with renowned LGBT+ venue to support individuals seeking love and companionship

By Victoria Beale
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:04 BST
Kane RussellKane Russell
Kane Russell
Local entrepreneurs Serena Hampton and Victoria Beale - founders of new LGBTQ+ movement 'Pink Love Dating' and reality TV stars from Channel 4 series Love Triangle, have formed an alliance with Milton Keynes based LGBT+ venue Pink Punters - known for multiple themed bars and famous party nights to launch a new, regular speed dating event exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community!

‘Love At Pinks’ will be officially launched at Pink Punters on Friday 25th April 2025 at 7pm and will include a welcome drink, buffet, speed dating, entry to the club and entertainment.

‘As a gay woman myself based in Milton Keynes I was finding it really hard to meet other women, go on dates etc and when l told my friend Victoria who has over 20 years’ experience in creating and promoting events, we both agreed that there was a massive gap in the market and our movement for lonely hearts Pink Love Dating was born’ says Serena.

Victoria says ‘ when Serena told me I was quite surprised that there was nothing for the LGBTQ+ community already set up so for me this was a ‘no brainer’ . Everyone deserves to find love and companionship and we were thrilled that Pink Punters have agreed to be our venue partner for the official launch’!

L to R: Serena Hampton - Co- Founder PLD, Dean Bartlett - General Manager, Pink Punters, Victoria Beale Co-Founder, PLDL to R: Serena Hampton - Co- Founder PLD, Dean Bartlett - General Manager, Pink Punters, Victoria Beale Co-Founder, PLD
It just so happened that around this time Victoria’s good friend Kane Russell had just appeared on Love Triangle so timing couldn’t have been any better ! Kane jumped at the chance to support such a positive initiative as did seven other contestants from the show - Shannon Maya, Aaron Beard, Alex Santana, Asa Peach, David Barraclough, Dominic Liburd, Luke Kendrick and Yolanda Offodile!

Frank, owner of Pink Punters, says: “When Serena first approached me with the idea, I was immediately interested. After a great meeting with her and Victoria, we were excited to get on board. We know how important spaces like Pink Punters are for the LGBT+ community, and this event is a fantastic addition – offering a new way for people to connect, have fun, and enjoy everything Pink Punters has to offer.”

‘Love At Pinks’ tickets can be purchased by visiting www.pinklovedating.com !

All press enquiries [email protected]

