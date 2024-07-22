New adult yoga class to launch this September in Linford Wood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arts1 is pleased to announce the launch of a new adult yoga class, beginning Monday 2 September. The classes will be held every Monday evening in Linford Wood in Arts1’s brand new studio complex from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, welcoming participants of all experience levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arts1 has been a cornerstone of the Milton Keynes performing arts community, providing exceptional performing arts education, and boasting an array of classes for adults including Tap, Ballet, Contemporary and Musical Theatre Choir.

The yoga class will be led by experienced instructor Jamie Tyler, who brings a wealth of teaching experience and a deep passion for yoga. Jamie is a fully qualified Usui Reiki Ryoho Practitioner and a 500 hr Advanced Yoga Teacher and has currently teaches students on Arts1’s sixth form courses. Having worked for over twenty years as a West End Performer, Jamie became fascinated with Yoga after feeling a profound sense of energy when he started attending classes, something he wishes to bring to the yoga studio at Arts1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie’s approach is inclusive and supportive, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned practitioners feel comfortable and challenged.

Arts1 has an array of Adult Classes in Milton Keynes

“We are excited to expand our offerings for our adult student community to include adult yoga classes,” said Rebecca Carrington, Principal of Arts1. “Yoga is a wonderful way to enhance physical and mental well-being, and we are delighted to provide a space for adults in our community to practice and grow.”

Classes will be held at Arts1, located in Linford Wood. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.

As with all classes at Arts1, anybody wishing to take part can take advantage of 2 weeks of free trials to ensure the class is the right fit.

For more information and to register, please visit www.arts1.co.uk or email Arts1 at [email protected]