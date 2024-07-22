New adult yoga class to launch this September in Linford Wood
Arts1 has been a cornerstone of the Milton Keynes performing arts community, providing exceptional performing arts education, and boasting an array of classes for adults including Tap, Ballet, Contemporary and Musical Theatre Choir.
The yoga class will be led by experienced instructor Jamie Tyler, who brings a wealth of teaching experience and a deep passion for yoga. Jamie is a fully qualified Usui Reiki Ryoho Practitioner and a 500 hr Advanced Yoga Teacher and has currently teaches students on Arts1’s sixth form courses. Having worked for over twenty years as a West End Performer, Jamie became fascinated with Yoga after feeling a profound sense of energy when he started attending classes, something he wishes to bring to the yoga studio at Arts1.
Jamie’s approach is inclusive and supportive, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned practitioners feel comfortable and challenged.
“We are excited to expand our offerings for our adult student community to include adult yoga classes,” said Rebecca Carrington, Principal of Arts1. “Yoga is a wonderful way to enhance physical and mental well-being, and we are delighted to provide a space for adults in our community to practice and grow.”
Classes will be held at Arts1, located in Linford Wood. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.
As with all classes at Arts1, anybody wishing to take part can take advantage of 2 weeks of free trials to ensure the class is the right fit.
For more information and to register, please visit www.arts1.co.uk or email Arts1 at [email protected]
